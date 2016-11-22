"It was still raw, and I was really angry with them so I was very passive about it. I still think that was the right thing to do because arguing wasn't going to change the result," she said. "But, on the other hand, if I'd been calmer, I could have brought it up neutrally just to see what their justifications were and to try to understand it from the other side rather than assuming it was down to bigotry and being misled by the media."



Others who opted to air the subject, found a way to reach a common agreement despite their differing politics. "I voted 'remain' and so did one of my younger brothers," Susie, 28, a teacher, explained. "But both my parents voted to leave. We had many heated debates over the dinner table, and the biggest issue my family 'leavers' had was the assumption on social media that everyone who voted 'leave' was an uneducated racist. That actually helped us all agree on something. We all knew my parents aren't uneducated racists and we were all able to try and understand why the other voted the way they did."