Nicola Prentis
Mothership
I Gave Birth The "Lazy" Way — & Why Wouldn't I?
Nicola Prentis
Sep 13, 2017
Body
The Pregnancy I Didn't Announce
Nicola Prentis
Aug 16, 2017
Election 2016
A Brexit Survivor's Guide To Getting Through The Holidays
Nicola Prentis
Nov 22, 2016
Sex & Relationships
I'm A New Mom — & It's Not As Hard As I Expected
The day before my scheduled C-section, I got what I supposed would be my last haircut for five years. I spent the entire wash and blowout trying to bury
by
Nicola Prentis
Sex & Relationships
Prenatal Depression: The Pregnancy Condition No One Talks About
I'd assumed it would take at least a few attempts to get pregnant, so I should have been happy when I conceived almost immediately. And I was. For four
by
Nicola Prentis
