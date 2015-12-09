I'm A New Mom — & It's Not As Hard As I Expected

So why the lack of balance everywhere else? Is it some kind of hazing ritual? Perhaps the experienced parents think they're doing us newbies a service in toughening us up? I’m sure that plenty of babies really are sanity-consuming monsters — and I feel for their moms and dads. But it might also be true that some of this parental anxiety can be traced to the propaganda of parenthood that’s designed to generate clicks and sell books by playing to people’s worst fears.



My Facebook "confession" also drew out some comments that emphasized why the positive side of new motherhood needs telling, too. One friend, who has had ongoing health problems, hopes to be a mother one day but finds people's parenting stories petrifying. “I've been told by my own mother that it would be better if I never had children, because I might not cope — and by a friend who wanted to stress how hard it is,” she said. “It doesn't stop me wanting children; it just scares me more and makes me worry I'll be a terrible parent.”



The bad side of being a new parent might have needed telling once — when no one even admitted that postnatal depression existed, when perfect parenting was held up as the ideal everyone must achieve or else they were a failure. But we get it. What parenting sites, magazines, books, and even some parents themselves don’t want anyone to know is that there are easy babies. Lots of them. There are babies who don’t drive your relationship, health, or mental well-being into the ground, and there are mothers who find time for themselves without a book on how to cope.



Admittedly, though, I still haven't found the time to get another haircut.

