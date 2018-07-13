The Black Girl's Summer 2018 Playlist

There are so many things for Black girls to look forward to in the warmer months. Sundresses. The color yellow (which we actually invented, by the way) on melanated skin. Summer concerts and festivals. Being single and free. Being free and in love. Having a blast with your homegirls. Making sure an ex knows that you are living your best life on Instagram. It’s an important time of year.
Luckily, 2018 has offered us some great musical options from some of the biggest Black artists. Beyoncé and Jay Z (together as The Carters), Cardi B, and Drake have all released music within the span of of few months, leaving us with no shortage of bangers to choose from. Childish Gambino literally just released two summer-themed songs this week.
There is a song for every mood. Feeling on top of the world with your boo? The Carters’ “HEARD ABOUT US” will make you feel invincible while riding shotgun. Living with an innate sense that no man deserves you? Turn Drake’s “Nice For What” up as loud as you can. Need the right track for an impromptu twerk off with your girls? “Booty” by Blac Youngsta is right there.
No matter the vibe, you can catch it with this Black girl summer music playlist. Cheers to an epic summer, or at the very least, epic Instagram captions.
