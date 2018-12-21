Workout instructors and trainers don't get enough credit for all that they do: They motivate us to be the best versions of ourselves, they teach us helpful exercises, and most importantly, they introduce us to killer playlists and songs that make workouts way better.
The truth is, your trainer probably spends a long time crafting the perfect playlist that they know will keep you going rep after rep. Some even remix songs themselves to match the workout intervals or stretch sessions. Music is important during a workout, and research has shown that music can make exercise feel easier, or less intimidating to people.
If you've made some fitness-oriented goal for the New Year (starting a weight-lifting routine or working on your flexibility, for example), you might be looking for some new music to inspire you. We asked top trainers in New York City to share the songs they'll be playing during the New Year. Some are throwback hits, and others are brand new remixes: Here are their heart-pumping workout tracks for 2019.