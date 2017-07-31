How To Use Music To Make Workouts Seem Easier

Syarief has a theory that timing exercises to music makes HIIT seem less intimidating. "People [said] they could push through because they're not counting, and it's not a competition with other people," she says. "They just move to the beat, and it pushes them past their perceived limits." After a few classes, Syarief says beginners are willing to try more advanced moves, because they're motivated by the music. As for the music she personally prefers for workouts? Syarief says her favorite is EDM. "I also like some rap beats, things that have a good bass and beat — but mostly it's EDM kind of beats," she says.