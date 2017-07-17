What Top Trainers Say You Should Do If You Only Have 30 Minutes In The Gym

They say that the hardest part of any workout is showing up. But even if you do manage to get your body in a gym, then you still have to figure out what exactly to do with it. Raise your hand if, when left to your own devices in a gym, you just end up shuffling around and staring at machines until you decide you've spent enough time there for it to qualify as a "workout." Yeah, us, too.
So, what's the best workout to do when you're short on time? There's no one answer that'll work for everyone, so we asked top trainers to share what they would do with just 30 minutes in the gym. Every single trainer we spoke to had the same advice for making the most of your time at the gym: Go in with a plan.
Ahead are six workouts that you can try from some of the best trainers in the game. The workout styles vary — from CrossFit to dance cardio — and some might be a little more challenging to pick up than others. The good news is they're all efficient and well-rounded routines, so you can get in and out of the gym faster.