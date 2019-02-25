Skip navigation!
Leg Workouts
Fitness
7 Feel-Good Cardio Workouts That Aren't Running
by
Cory Stieg

Fitness
How To Make The Most Of Your Elliptical Workout
Cory Stieg
Feb 25, 2019
Yoga
How To Practice Yoga At Home If You're An Absolute Beginner
Cory Stieg
Feb 15, 2019
Fitness
The Top Workouts Of 2019 — According To ClassPass
Us
Jan 23, 2019
Fitness
This Is How Bachelor Contestants Work Out
Tonight, Colton Underwood begins his journey to find love on The Bachelor. If you’re not sure who the new Bachelor is, he's an athletic dude: he used to
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Are "Fasted" Workouts Better For You?
For some of us, the thought of waking up earlier than usual, skipping breakfast, and heading straight to the gym makes us want to slam "snooze" or order a
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Lactic Acid Training: Everything You Need To Know
"Lactic acid training" is not a new skin serum, a non-dairy milk, or a breastfeeding technique. It's a strength-training method that people swear will
by
Cory Stieg
Butt Workouts
This 30-Day Squat Challenge Will Give You A Stronger Butt
Most of us have heard that squats are supposed to be simple and good for you — you bend down, stand up, and boom, you've got a stronger and bigger butt.
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
What To Do If Your Achilles Tendon Hurts After A Workout
Sometimes when you run outside, your body feels incredible. And other times when you run, you feel like your body is a bag of bones that just got slapped
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How To Really Work Your Butt For The Perfect Squat
Pretty much anyone from Kim Kardashian to Olympic weightlifters will tell you that doing squats is key to building a strong butt — and that's definitely
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How Long Should You Rest Between Exercise Sets?
Honestly, every gym and weight room should include preschool manners charts posted on the walls, because it often seems like basic human decorum goes out
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Should You Stretch Before Or After A Workout?
If you're the type of person who discreetly leaves a SoulCycle class right before the stretching portion, it's your life and your decision. We're all busy
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How To Work Out At Home If You Have No Space For Activities
If you live in an apartment, you have likely made some sacrifices to make your tiny living space more functional. Maybe you chop vegetables on the couch
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
What’s The Point Of "Leg Day"?
If you follow any weightlifters or fitness influencers on Instagram, chances are you've seen someone tag their posts with #legday. There are more than 13
by
Cory Stieg
New York
Where To Work Out In The Hamptons When You Finish Your Wölffer
From the Fourth of July through Labor Day, Manhattan streets empty out as city dwellers make their weekend pilgrimage to Long Island’s South Fork, aka
by
Melissa Ivy Katz
Fitness
Do You Really Need A $599 Vibrating Massage Tool?
There are two specific video genres that I can't stop watching on Instagram right now: time-lapse videos of people power washing driveways, and videos of
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
EMS Workouts Seem Cool — But Are They Safe?
Maybe you've seen photos of Hannah Bronfman or Ashley Graham on Instagram, working out in a futuristic suit with wires hooked up to their muscles. Maybe
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Here's The Deal With That Crotch-Ball Workout You're Se...
Every now and then New Yorkers see something on the subway that's bizarre enough to give them pause. Lately, that's been an advertisement that features a
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
5 Easy Stretches You Should Do Every Morning To Be More Flexible
When most of us roll out of bed in the morning, our first instinct is to take a big stretch. Maybe your neck is stiff, or your shoulders are tight, or you
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
The World’s Greatest Stretch Is A Real Thing— Here’s How To Do It
If you're the type to dip out of a workout class before the stretch, or jump on the treadmill the second you walk into the gym, we get it: Stretching can
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
The Strength-Training Machines You Should Learn To Use In Your Gym
Look around in the weight room at your gym, and it might seem like you're just staring at a junkyard scattered with random metal items and sweaty bodies.
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How To Work Out When You’re Home For The Holidays — Without Makin...
Your hard-earned vacation time is finally here, and chances are you're ready to chill, hard. But between your baking sessions and screenings of The
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
These YouTube Workouts Are Exactly What You Need To Chill
Your bus home was delayed. Your sibling's partner is ruining your family fun. You showed up empty-handed to your S.O.'s parent's party. You have to cancel
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
The Weird & Specific Trick That Gets Me Through Winter Workouts
If you want to see a ballet dancer have a Pavlovian response, play any track from The Nutcracker out of context and watch them squirm. While the
by
Cory Stieg
Health
5 Crucial Strength-Training Exercises To Work Into Your Routine
Has winter diminished every last ounce of workout motivation you have? Don’t worry, we’re all struggling. Luckily, we’ve got a solution to help get
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Fitness
30 Cozy Workout Leggings For When You Have To Be Outdoors
It's hard to convince yourself to go outdoors when the weather is viciously cold. Even with layers of warm sweaters and long johns, it just not worth
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
9 Feel-Good Stretches That Will Loosen Your Tight Hips
Shakira once said, "Hips don't lie," and she kind of has a point. When you feel like your hips are tight, it's almost impossible to ignore the pain and
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
What Top Trainers Say You Should Do If You Only Have 30 Minutes I...
They say that the hardest part of any workout is showing up. But even if you do manage to get your body in a gym, then you still have to figure out what
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Tired Of Squats? Here's How To Do A Wall Sit
Fabulous as they may be for strengthening your butt, squats can get old fast. Sure, there are plenty of squat variations that make the move a little less
by
Cory Stieg
Health
Channel Your Inner Serena Williams With This Wimbledon Workout
Instead of making up a drinking game while you watch Wimbledon this year, consider a drinking game-inspired workout. To make it super easy, Reebok and
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
We Never Would Have Thought Of This Brilliant Use For The Ikea Sh...
If you were previously unfamiliar with Ikea's iconic Frakta shopping bag, you probably won't be after this week. The internet has taken it upon itself to
by
Kasandra Brabaw
