The Feel-Good Cardio Workouts To Try If Running Hurts Your Body

Running doesn't have to be your thing if you hate it — and a lot of people have valid reasons for hating it. Not only is running a challenging cardiovascular workout, but it also can feel tough on joints and muscles. And any workout or exercise regimen that makes your body feel worse is probably not worth your time and energy.
But just because you detest running doesn't mean you should write off cardio workouts altogether. Cardio improves your endurance and aerobic capacity, plus helps you deal with stress. And the good news is there are plenty of low-impact cardio workouts that you can do to reap these same benefits, without the accompanying aches and pains.
Not sure which workouts or machines "count" as cardio? Here are some low-impact cardio workouts to consider, as well as links to workouts that you can try next.