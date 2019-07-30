Are You Wearing The Right Shorts To Lift Weights?

Feeling a breeze ripple through your running shorts is often a welcome respite on a hot day. But when you're in the gym deadlifting, squatting, hand-standing, climbing a rope, stretching, or whatever other crazy things you get up to in the weight room, you need a little more from your workout shorts than just loose fabric.
While it's entirely your preference what you wear in the gym, many seasoned lifters prefer shorts over leggings because they allow for more freedom of movement, and tend to be more functional than leggings. As many CrossFitters and powerlifters know, shorts for lifting should be roomy enough to accommodate for your glutes in a squat, not ride up on the sides, and allow you to see your muscles so you can properly assess your form.
But the best lifting shorts for you are whatever you feel the most comfortable in. Ahead, we've found some pairs that will keep you covered and comfy for your next set.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.