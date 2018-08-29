The Sport That Doesn't Care What Your Body Looks Like

"It definitely helped that I found a sport that is so inclusive. They actually scale [the lifts] based on your size and weight classes. I find that comforting, because I can compete across the board with bigger women and smaller women, and we all are doing the same two lifts, and we all know how hard they are. It puts us all on the same playing field, and nobody in this community is like, Oh, there's this little girl, she's so tiny, she's prettier and better. It's just, Wow, look at all of us who can do this. So, it’s a really cool place to be. Even the men treat the women like we’re all weight lifters — we’re not necessarily skinny or fat. It helps me focus on what I can do with my body rather than how it looks."