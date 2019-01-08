This Is How Bachelor Contestants Work Out

Tonight, Colton Underwood begins his journey to find love on The Bachelor. If you’re not sure who the new Bachelor is, he's an athletic dude: he used to be a professional football player, once dated Aly Raisman, and is still very involved in fitness, according to his Instagram. Or perhaps you recall Underwood from Bachelor in Paradise, where he and Tia Booth dated and did couples workouts together on the beach?
Believe it or not, there's no gym in the Bachelor Mansion, according to Buzzfeed. Sure, the contestants might be able to squeeze in some physical activity, like mud wrestling, during a kooky group date, but otherwise, they have to get creative. You might remember Chad from JoJo's season performing pull-ups at the mansion with a 60-pound suitcase strapped to his waist, and that's not the only MacGyvering they've done. And legend has it, there's a worn-down track in the yard from contestants running laps to kill time, according to Buzzfeed.
These workout hacks might sound bizarre, but if you don't have a gym, they're actually genius. Ahead are a few ideas for how to work out at home, whether you're stuck in a Bachelor Mansion with dozens of other people, or just watching The Bachelorette alone at home.