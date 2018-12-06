On Monday, January 7, 2019, we embark on what Chris Harrison will most certainly promise is "the most dramatic season ever" of The Bachelor — as he does every season — with Colton Underwood at the helm.
There will be tears. There will be bad virgin puns. There will be slo-mo shots of hairless pecs. And, if the trailer is to be trusted, there will be a scene in which an angry and exasperated Underwood hops a very tall fence as Chris Harrison calls after him: "Colton!"
So as we gear up for the 23rd season, let's get to know our Bachelor a little deeper. Specifically, how deep are his pockets? After a pro football career and two previous stints on The Bachelor franchise, Underwood has some money in the bank. Ahead, we broke down his net worth.
Advertisement
Prior to his foray into reality TV, Underwood played professional football for the San Diego Chargers, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Oakland Raiders. Apparently, his 2016 contract with the Raiders was valued at $450,000, but he only earned $33,000 of that. All in all, he reportedly made a total of $121,200 throughout his football career.
While he wasn't paid as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season, Underwood did get a stipend on Bachelor In Paradise (for, let's face it, just crying?). We don't know exactly how much he was paid, but Reality Steve has said in the past that contestants receive between $7,000 and $15,000 for the few weeks of filming.
As for how much Underwood is making as this season's lead, it's safe to say that paycheck amount has six figures. In 2011, Reality Steve said that $100,000 was standard compensation for leads, and we can only assume that number has gone up in the years since. (One of the highest paid leads was Emily Maynard, who reportedly earned $250,000 as the Bachelorette in 2012.)
We know Underwood received at least $1,200 last year after the Men Tell All episode of Becca's season. In what was a very bizarre turn of events, after Underwood cried on air, fans started Venmo requesting him for "emotional damages." He tweeted that he couldn't afford to pay all of them, at which point people started sending him money — apparently over $1,200 — which he said he would donate to a charity for rescue dogs.
Advertisement
Ever the renaissance man, Underwood wears a few more hats as well. In 2015, he launched the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which has donated $100,000 to patients with Cystic Fibrosis over the last three years, and in 2016, he opened a restaurant in Washington, IL, called 4th & Goal Grill, which he sold earlier this year for an undisclosed price.
As for his total net worth? Celebrity Net Worth values Underwood at $1 million, which will only grow post-show with all of the paid appearances and sponcon that surely await him.
So get your drinking games ready and familiarize yourself with the contestants, because the three-hour Bachelor premier is set to take place on Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. on ABC. And this season's tagline is: "What does he have to lose?" Maybe he'll get some bang with that buck...
Advertisement