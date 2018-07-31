After his teary appearance on last night's Men Tell All, fans are sending money to Colton Underwood, former NFL player and forever Bachelorette fan favorite. He garnered a lot of attention on the show for a couple of reasons. First, he'd dated Tia Booth, a Bachelor veteran. Second, he'd dated Aly Raisman, an Olympic gymnast. And third, he was a virgin, something the show really decided to enjoy. Underwood openly discussed his virginity on the Men Tell All, weeping a bit as he recounted his life as a professional NFL player who was also a virgin.
During the episode, Underwood told Twitter that someone had charged him on Venmo for "emotional damages" — "Naturally I paid it," he added. After that, fans started requesting money, and Underwood balked, telling Twitter that he couldn't afford all the charges.
What happens next? Fans start paying him money. In the past six months, Venmo has become a love language of sorts in pop culture, as fans find their favorite stars on the app and request/pay money. In March, when Arie Luyendyk, Jr. dumped Becca Kufrin on national television, fans started sending her money by the handful. She donated the money to charity, and ABC matched her donation. (She said on After the Final Rose that she wanted to give it to a cancer research charity.) Underwood, who now has over $1,200 in Venmo, said that he would give the money to a charity for rescue dogs.
Meanwhile, the fifth active hire at Venmo, John Graham, appeared on the show this season and was sitting just a few feet away from Underwood at the Men Tell All. Earlier this season, when former contestant Derek Peth dismissed Venmo on Twitter, Graham chimed in with a $10 dispatch asking for Peth to "give Venmo another try." With Bachelorette fans like these, Venmo is going to be just fine.
