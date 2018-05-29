On last night's episode of The Bachelorette, one suitor, a guy named John, told her that he "created Venmo," the money-sending app that's so popular its become a verb. Chris Harrison, in his dispatch about the Bachelorette suitors, alluded to John's Silicon Valley sway.
"Arguably the most successful guy we've ever had on the show," Harrison said, adding that Graham was a "Silicon Valley guy."
"This guy's legit," he said.
Did he create Venmo? He's a developer who worked with Venmo — in fact, he was the fifth active employee of the company back in 2011. As per his own Medium post (thanks, Medium!), Graham worked there for three years before transitioning to Fin., an application that's a little like an Artificial Intelligence butler.
So, no, he didn't create Venmo, but he's one of the foundational members of the company. (Andrew Kortina and Iqram Magdon-Ismail created Venmo.)
Becca Kufrin, the season's Bachelorette, has a history with Venmo, too. After Arie Luyendyk, Jr. broke up with Kufrin on television, viewers started Venmoing Kufrin for her troubles. Some offered to buy her a drink. Others offered the price of an Uber home. On her appearance on After the Final Rose, Kufrin said she'd donate the sum — which summited $6,000 — to charity. Harrison declared that ABC would match that sum. And to think: without Venmo, that never would have been possible.
Graham may not have invented Venmo, but he does have a cooking show called Kitchen Talk as well as a robust Instagram presence. And, for those clamoring for the news, he did recently switch from Nikes to Asics.
As for the "most successful guy" the franchise has ever seen — it's as if The Bachelorette is forgetting about J.J. O'Brien, whose job was "pantsapranuer." Not to mention, one man this season listed his job as "social media participant," so.
Watch the full trailer for the season of The Bachelorette, below.
