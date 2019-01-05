The Bachelor franchise always promises (and usually delivers) a lot of action. But the upcoming season of the series, which premieres on January 7, really does seem to have it all: falsified Australian accents, a Twitter scandal, and a proudly virginal Bachelor.
But one thing that has been less apparent about incumbent Bachelor Colton Underwood is who he has dated in the past.
As it turns out, there’s a pretty good reason for that — according to previous Bachelor Nick Viall, he reportedly simply hasn’t dated all that many people.
“He hasn’t really dated,” Viall told The Hollywood Reporter. “You know, he’s had, like, two girlfriends, and I think one of them was Becca [Kufrin] and he dated Tia [Booth] for a day.”
So, here are all the women Underwood has gone on the record about dating. Chances are pretty good that you’ll recognize their names.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.