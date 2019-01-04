"While I don’t believe in whatever Tracy liked and tweeted at the time, I think that it’s a growing thing,” Underwood said. “And as far as the process goes, social media is making it a challenge for every workplace. I mean, you’re seeing it all over the world and in our society, things coming up. Everybody has differences in this world. But the bottom line is, that’s not up to me, that’s not my department or anything I need to have an opinion on."