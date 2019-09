Kim Kardashian Used A Very Offensive Word In Her Instagram Story — Again

This is absolutely not the first time the Kardashians have been criticized for using harmful language, and it's actually not the only time the r-word has come up. In July, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney received backlash for calling each other "retarded" as an insult. Khloé eventually apologized on Twitter saying, "Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry!" And Kim recently got flak for complimenting one of her sisters for "looking anorexic," and later apologized for offending anyone , and blamed it on getting "carried away" with her sisters.