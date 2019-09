What To Do When You See A Triggering Social Media Post About Eating Disorders

Ultimately, if this particular Instagram story isn't sitting well with you, honor your feelings and know that they are valid. One of the most harmful misconceptions about eating disorders is that people with them are underweight, Saffran says. The reality is that you can't tell when someone has an eating disorder just by looking at them , but clearly if Kim doesn't realize this then other people likely don't, either. "These are super harmful ideas to be thrown around and [they are] exacerbated by the fact that she has so many followers who look up to her and this can have a harmful impact on them," she says.