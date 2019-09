Hunger is your body's way of communicating that you need to eat food. Your body gets energy from nutrients in foods . Without energy, your body cannot function, so it's vitally important to pay attention to those cues. Lots of diet foods and strategies are designed to convince your body that you're full, so you eat less and subsequently lose weight. But, over time, eating foods that trick you into feeling full can lead to binging, overeating, and malnutrition. For example, if you eat appetite-suppression crackers all day , you might feel full, but you'll also be depriving yourself of other nutrients. The same goes for sucking on these lollipops all day.