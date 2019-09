For starters, anorexia nervosa has the highest mortality rate of all mental illnesses, says Kristina Saffran , co-founder and executive director of Project HEAL, a non-profit organisation that offers recovery support for people suffering from eating disorders. Beat estimate that there are over 1.6 million people in the UK suffering from diagnosed or undiagnosed eating disorders and 0.9% of American women suffer from anorexia in their lifetime; the diseases is also three times higher among women than it is among men. "To joke about [anorexia] in any respect is not only wrong but really harmful and dangerous — especially when Kim has so many followers, and many are young, impressionable girls," Saffran says. There's no telling how many people saw Kim's Instagram story (probably millions), but the way she and her sisters talk about their bodies and flippantly throw around the word "anorexic" could definitely be triggering for some people who struggle with eating disorders.