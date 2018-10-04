Kim Kardashian West Apologizes For Anorexia Comments

"I 100% completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way," Kim told Graham. "My intention is never to offend anyone, and I really apologize if I offended anyone. I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years, close people. So, I've like been through — I've experienced it enough to have like known better." Kim also explained that she got "carried away" with her sisters that evening, and repeated that she didn't intend for the comments to come across the way that they did.