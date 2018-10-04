Kim Kardashian West Apologizes For Anorexia Comments

In July, Kim Kardashian West posted a problematic Instagram story in which her sisters praised her appearance saying her waist "looks anorexic," and she must only eat celery, lettuce, and oxygen. At one point, Kendall Jenner says, "I'm really concerned, I don't think you're eating, you look so skinny." Kim replies, "What!? Oh my god, thank you."
Naturally, viewers were quick to point out how hurtful these comments were, because it is not a compliment to call someone "anorexic." Some said that Kim should know better than to share a video like that to her large audience. But this week, Kim finally acknowledged the backlash and apologized for these comments on model Ashley Graham's new podcast, Pretty Big Deal.
"I 100% completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way," Kim told Graham. "My intention is never to offend anyone, and I really apologize if I offended anyone. I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years, close people. So, I've like been through — I've experienced it enough to have like known better." Kim also explained that she got "carried away" with her sisters that evening, and repeated that she didn't intend for the comments to come across the way that they did.
This is not the first time that Kim has been criticized for sharing weight-loss information on social media. Earlier this summer she promoted appetite-suppressing lollipop on her Instagram page, and commenters were not happy. But hopefully, this apology is sincere and she understands that her comments matter, particularly when she's speaking about eating disorders, which are the most deadly of all mental illnesses.
"To joke about [anorexia] in any respect is not only wrong but really harmful and dangerous — especially when Kim has so many followers, and many are young, impressionable girls," Kristina Saffran, co-founder and executive director of Project HEAL, a non-profit organization that offers recovery support for people suffering from eating disorders told Refinery29. Additionally, people with eating disorders don't "look" one way, which is a common misconception that people — including the Kardashians — have.
At the end of the interview with Graham, Kim said she's been working out with a trainer and lifting weights, which she hopes her followers see as well. "I just feel healthy, and strong, and confident, so I want to post it and show people what heavy weights [are] doing," she said.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
