Why Couples Workouts Bring Out The Worst In Me

But I was still kind of curious whether we'd ever become workout buddies. After college, both of our relationships to fitness changed drastically. On a whim, we decided to sign up for a 10-K running race, to give us something new to work towards. We had no clue what we were doing, didn't care about our speed, and just wanted to finish. The stakes could not have been lower, and that's what made it finally fun. Maybe we both cared too much about fitness in college, and that made a simple workout seem more important than it actually was. We were so used to working out for the sole purpose of conditioning, that it felt like the other person was just getting in the way of the task at hand. But after college, working out became more of a way to spend time together.