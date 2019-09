Here's The Deal With That Crotch-Ball Workout You're Seeing Everywhere

At P.volve, Pasterino is very intentional about the exercises he chooses. Most of the movements mimic walking, and although the class is billed as a "functional workout," he does not do any squats or lunges, because he believes they go against functional training. His rationale is that most people have overly trained quads, which is a "dysfunction," or not the way the body is supposed to work. Instead, Pasterino tells his clients to do something called a "P.sit," whereby you hinge at your hips kind of like you would in a deadlift . "Most people don’t have really good hip flexion, and their butt doesn’t turn on when they go down, so everyone bends through their back," he says. Using the P.sit and a series of steps and reaches, it can increase hip flexion and activate the glutes, he says.