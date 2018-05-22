Here's The Deal With That Crotch-Ball Workout You're Seeing Everywhere

While Pasterino's theory may have legs, most of the movements in a P.volve class are so far from activities of daily life that they are impossible to figure out. I took a private P.volve class with Pasterino and was mostly confused by the small stepping patterns and hyper-specific, abnormal hinging motions. The publicist for P.volve kept giving me corrections (she's not a trainer, but has done the workout before), because I just couldn't get it. Pasterino says that he spent three years "intensely studying and working" to understand how complex motions can be. "I don't expect anyone to understand this," he says, describing the purpose each exercise. At one point, I was told to turn my feet in (pigeon-toed) and hinge forward at my waist into a P.sit, and I literally said, "My body doesn't do that."