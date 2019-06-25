Story from Fitness

The Best Resistance Band Workouts On YouTube

Cory Stieg
Photographed by Molly Cranna.
Resistance bands are often praised for being these magical, strength-building, affordable, apartment-friendly workout tools — and they absolutely are. The beauty of bands is that they put your muscles under "tension," which we know helps you build strength and muscle. There are seemingly endless ways to utilize different kinds of resistance bands to get in a solid strength workout.
Versatility happens to be the challenge of using resistance bands, too. There are so many things you can do with bands that it's often tough to know where to start. Good news for those of us who can't afford a trainer, there are plenty of free resistance band workout videos hiding on YouTube.
Here, we've found the best beginner-friendly resistance band workouts on YouTube. Whether you want to work your upper body, strengthen your glutes, or even fake a Pilates reformer class, there's something for you.
1 of 5

30-Minute Full Body Resistance Band Workout



Got 30 minutes to kill? Follow along with one of the trainers in this routine for a total-body workout.

Equipment: resistance band with handles
2 of 5

Resistance Band Booty Workout



Glutes are the name of the game for this 10-minute workout. Prepare to do glute bridges and donkey kickbacks till your butt and thighs burn.

Equipment: mini band
3 of 5

Abs Core Workout Resistance Band



This workout will show you that there's way more to working your abs than just planks and crunches. Using just a mini loop band, you'll target your core from all angles.

Equipment: mini band
4 of 5

Booty Brigade: Best At-Home Butt Workout



Fans of Cassey Ho know how innovative she can be. This Pilates-inspired workout can be done anywhere — even in a tiny hotel room.

Equipment: resistance band with no handles
5 of 5

7 Great Resistance Band Exercises



If you prefer to go at your own pace rather than follow along with a YouTube video, use this resistance band roundup as a refresher. These seven exercises can be mixed or matched with others in your routine.

Equipment: resistance band with handles
