The Best Resistance Band Workouts On YouTube

Resistance bands are often praised for being these magical, strength-building, affordable, apartment-friendly workout tools — and they absolutely are. The beauty of bands is that they put your muscles under "tension," which we know helps you build strength and muscle. There are seemingly endless ways to utilize different kinds of resistance bands to get in a solid strength workout.
Versatility happens to be the challenge of using resistance bands, too. There are so many things you can do with bands that it's often tough to know where to start. Good news for those of us who can't afford a trainer, there are plenty of free resistance band workout videos hiding on YouTube.
Here, we've found the best beginner-friendly resistance band workouts on YouTube. Whether you want to work your upper body, strengthen your glutes, or even fake a Pilates reformer class, there's something for you.
