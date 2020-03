SoulCycle’s At-Home Streaming Bike Is Finally Here

An additional fee of $40 a month will give bike owners on-demand access to cycling classes through the Variis app — which includes content from brands such as Precision Run, Pure Yoga, HeadStrong (a meditation podcast), and Myodetox (a recovery program). "These are brands that have never been brought to the on-demand space," Jason LaRose, Equinox Media CEO, exclusively tells Refinery29. As of right now, the price for a standalone subscription to the app, without a gym membership or bike, has not yet been determined.