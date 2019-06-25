From the Fourth of July through Labor Day, Manhattan streets empty out as city dwellers make their weekend pilgrimage to Long Island’s South Fork, aka the Hamptons. Aside from the ritzy residences and many, many Maseratis, these seaside communities tend to offer something for everyone, from the billionaire to the twenty-something bro.
Between the restaurants and shopping, some parts of the Hamptons can feel like a mini-Manhattan and many fitness studios have taken note, establishing pop-ups and permanent locations in nearly every town, from Westhampton all the way down to Montauk. Some cult workouts (ahem, SoulCycle) have multiple Hamptons locations — and still the classes fill up just as fast as a 6:30 p.m. in Flatiron — while others are town staples that have been around before ClassPass was even a thing.
So, whether you want to stick to your weekly routine or try something new, we found fantastic workouts in every neighborhood that'll help you stay fit without skipping a beat. Ahead, 20+ fitness favorites that keep New Yorkers active all summer long.