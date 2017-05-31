Got 30 Minutes? Try These YouTube Workouts

Trying new boutique workout classes can be fun and all, but if you have a weirdly specific schedule (which many of us do), it's not always doable to make it to those classes. Either you're rushing after work to get to an evening yoga class without making a scene, or you're forced to get up crazy-early just to make it to that spin class you regret booking. Working out is just not always convenient, but there are ways to cheat the system.
In a perfect world, you have at least some chunk of time to exercise during the day, whenever that may be for you. Some people like to work out in the middle of the day, during their lunch break. Other people find it's best to wait until late at night when everyone in their household is asleep. And some people like to squeeze in a few squats while they're on a conference call — you do what you've got to do.
Praise be, YouTube, you can actually fit in a full workout whenever, wherever. If you have 30 minutes to kill, and want to spend that time working out, try following one of these videos. While there are plenty of shorter, more targeted workouts on YouTube, these videos are well-rounded half-hour routines that feel like a full class — only they're free and you can do them without leaving the house.