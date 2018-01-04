Your Gym Doesn't Want You To Read This

You are absolutely allowed to skip going to the gym when there’s a "bomb cyclone" ripping through parts of the country. It’s freezing, you can't feel your toes, and stepping outside in the icy blizzard could be dangerous. But if you're stuck indoors anyway, and are running out of shows to watch, then you may want to consider squeezing in a workout at home.
The good news is that there are tons of free workouts available on YouTube that you can try without leaving your house. From gentle yoga and Pilates, to hardcore HIIT and strength-training, we found the best fitness channels and workout videos on YouTube to try this snow day (or any day you want to workout without leaving the comfort of your home).
You can use these videos as one-off workouts to liven up your regular routine, or you can click through to the trainers' channels to get to know them better. Most of the workouts are quick, so you can get back to more important things — like your snow day snacks.