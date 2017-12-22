How To Work Out When You’re Home For The Holidays — Without Making It A Thing

Your hard-earned vacation time is finally here, and chances are you're ready to chill, hard. But between your baking sessions and screenings of The Holiday, you might find that you want to exercise a little bit. Nothing crazy, just a little something to get your body moving so you have enough energy to make it to New Year's Eve.
But with all your festivities planned, you may not be able to squeeze in your regular workout class or even make it to the gym. Luckily, there are tons of ways to get in a workout without leaving the house or devoting a ton of time.
Ahead, we found some quick and easy at-home workouts that you can do whether you're sequestered to your childhood bedroom or staying in a hotel this holiday season.