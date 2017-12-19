15 Hot Workouts To Try While It’s Freezing In NYC

Around this time of year in New York City, the weather starts to get unbearably cold, and the only thing most people are really interested in doing is curling up by their radiators. But sometimes, sitting by your heater isn't enough to thaw your cold body, and you're in the mood to really sweat.
Luckily, there are tons of hot workouts in the city — and we're not just talking about yoga. From heated Pilates to hot HIIT, we found the best hot studios that you should consider trying before it starts to get warm out again. (Which, BTW, won't be for a few months.)
While we can't guarantee that these will defrost your cold, New Yorker heart, they will keep you toasty while it's frigid outside, and help you get in a good workout while you're at it.