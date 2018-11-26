You Need These Gym Playlists In Your Life

Sometimes getting motivated to exercise can be harder than the workout itself. That’s why it helps to think of your gym time as a middle school dance: You’re going to feel awkward and hug the wall until a really great song comes on.
With that in mind, we’re rounding up our favorite workout tracks, from fresh remixes to old favorites. Get ready to catch yourself humming through your jog, training circuit, or yoga practice. And, don’t worry, Beyoncé makes an appearance.
Don't be surprised if you end up keeping a steadier pace while listening. Music with a strong beat has been found to help people's movements stay consistent during exercise. Today, we're breaking out a new playlist for the colder months, with enough heart-pumping tracks to keep you warm for your entire workout.
This is the playlist to get you moving — the gym's never been so much fun.
Check back in the following weeks for more of your favorite tracks and browse our past seasons' playlists below.
