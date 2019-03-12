Skip navigation!
Workout Playlists
Mind
The Best Meditation Music If You Have No Chill
by
Cory Stieg
More from Workout Playlists
Fitness
The Apps You Need If A Personal Trainer Is Not In Your Budget
Cory Stieg
Mar 12, 2019
Workout Playlists
The Workout Songs You'll Hear In 2019
Cory Stieg
Dec 21, 2018
Fitness
You
Need
These Gym Playlists In Your Life
Sara Coughlin
Nov 26, 2018
Workout Playlists
This Halloween-Themed Gym Playlist Will Make Your Workouts Scary ...
Welcome to October, the month where fall's romanticization hits its peak (sweaters! PSLs! hayrides!), and the countdown until Halloween begins in earnest.
by
Sara Coughlin
International Women's Day
This Workout Playlist Will Remind You That Females Are Strong As ...
You shouldn't have to put your International Women's Day celebrations on hold while you visit the gym. We, the listening public, have been blessed with a
by
Sara Coughlin
Fitness
Bored With Cardio? These Are The Best Apps For You
Most of us have a bit of a love-hate relationship with cardio workouts. On the one hand, the euphoria and sense of accomplishment at the end of an indoor
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Playlists
The Warm-Up Playlist You Need When It Feels Too Cold To Move
Your P.E. teacher was right about one thing — it pays to warm up before the big game. Nowadays, you're probably more likely to have a butt-kicking
by
Sara Coughlin
Fitness
This Is The Playlist That Everyone Is Working Out To Right Now
As you've may have gathered, we're pretty into workout playlists here at Refinery29. After all, getting motivated to exercise can be more difficult than
by
Kimberly Truong
Fitness
Your Feminist Workout Playlist To Round Out 2016 Is Here
Despite 2016's general air of doom and gloom, the nasty women of the recording industry have been keeping it 100 all year long. This flood of girl-power
by
Sara Coughlin
Fitness
Obama, Just Like The Rest Of Us, Has Beyoncé On His Gym Playlist
It was only a couple months ago that President Obama shared his (surprisingly sexy) summertime playlists with the masses. Of course, we always knew there
by
Sara Coughlin
Fitness
Now You Can Work Out Like Kendall — Or At Least Use The Same Play...
If her recent appearance in a full jumpsuit didn't tip you off, Kendall Jenner is the sporty one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. When she isn't
by
Sara Coughlin
Fitness
This Pilates Instructor's Playlist Is Guaranteed To Get You Moving
When Karen Lord, owner of Karen Lord Pilates Movement, creates a workout playlist, she aims to transport you. "I tend to stay away from the super
by
Sara Coughlin
Fitness
Ellie Goulding's New Playlist Is Perfect For All Your Fall Workouts
Fresh off the Victoria's Secret runway, Ellie Goulding just partnered with Spotify to bring us some blood-pumping new running tracks. The compilation of
by
Sarah Jacoby
Fitness
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — May 17 2015
Music can be integral to a successful workout, which is why Adidas and Spotify partnered to create an app for iOs that will track your speed and play
by
Corinne Caputo
Fitness
The Ultimate '90s Workout Playlist
A good workout and a great playlist go hand in hand, but the perfect playlist is hard to come by. Songs that are too slow make the workout unbearable
by
Corinne Caputo
Fitness
The Sassy Playlist Your Week Needs
The right music can make or break your workout. That's why we tapped some of the best instructors, trainers, and DJs to curate the perfect soundtrack
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
The Best Way To Discover A New Workout Song
Your yoga instructors are on to something. That track they use during the final set of sun salutations is intentionally uplifting — it’s like the
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
The Energizing Playlist To Get You Through This Week
The right music can make or break your workout. That's why we tapped some of the best instructors, trainers, and DJs to curate the perfect soundtrack
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
The Best Song To Motivate You This Week
The right music can make or break your workout. That's why we tapped some of the best instructors, trainers, and DJs to curate the perfect soundtrack
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
The Selfish Workout Playlist
The right music can make or break your workout. That's why we tapped some of the best instructors, trainers, and DJs to curate the perfect soundtrack for
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
The Only Song You Need To Get Through This Week
The right music can make or break your workout. That's why we tapped some of the best instructors, trainers, and DJs to curate the perfect soundtrack for
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
Get Pumped: This Tiësto Song Is Just What Your Day Needs
The right music can make or break your workout. That's why we tapped some of the best instructors, trainers, and DJs to curate the perfect soundtrack for
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
Need Workout Motivation?
The right music can make or break your workout. That's why we tapped some of the best instructors, trainers, and DJs to curate the perfect soundtrack for
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
Get Pumped: This RuPaul Song Will Save Your Week
The right music can make or break your workout. That's why we tapped some of the best instructors, trainers, and DJs to curate the perfect soundtrack
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
Your Most Epic Workout Playlist
The right music can make or break your workout. That's why we tapped some of the best instructors, trainers, and DJs to curate the perfect soundtrack for
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
A Gym Playlist From NYC's Freshest Fitness Studio
The right music can make or break your workout. That's why we tapped some of the best instructors, trainers, and DJs to curate the perfect soundtrack
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
THIS Is The Most Popular Workout Song
If you’re like me, you often wonder what exactly the person on the treadmill next to you is listening to. Well, Billboard teamed up with Spotify and The
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
The Playlist Your Workout Needs This Week
The right music can make or break your workout. That's why we tapped some of the best instructors, trainers, and DJs to curate the perfect soundtrack
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
The Ultimate Pump-You-Up Playlist
The right music can make or break your workout. That's why we tapped some of the best instructors, trainers, and DJs to curate the perfect soundtrack for
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
The Easy Trick For Creating A Killer Workout Playlist
A killer playlist can separate a good fitness instructor from a great one. But, when I'm in the zone, the last thing I'm thinking about is grabbing my
by
Bari Lieberman
More Stories
