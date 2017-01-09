This Is The Playlist That Everyone Is Working Out To Right Now

As you've may have gathered, we're pretty into workout playlists here at Refinery29. After all, getting motivated to exercise can be more difficult than the workout itself. And as Carrie Fisher once said, good music can sometimes be the thing that makes your workout worthwhile. “Music can be a great motivator for working out, so long as it’s the right music,” Shanon Cook, Spotify’s trends expert, told Refinery29. It looks like a lot of us are opting to shake it out as our primary form of exercise — according to data that Spotify has shared with Refinery29, "Dance Workout" is currently the most popular workout-related playlist on the app. The "Dance" playlist was followed by "Power Workout" and the "Cardio." Here's a breakdown of some top workout trends, based on Spotify's playlist data:
1. Dance Workout
2. Power Workout
3. Cardio
4. Para Entrenar
5. Workout Twerkout
6. Workout Remix
7. Latin Dance Cardio
8. Electro Workout
9. Workout
10. The Rock Workout
Spotify's data also revealed that we all have some pretty choice musicians in mind when it comes to workout motivation. Among the top picks for workout playlists? Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, and Rihanna. Not a total surprise, considering that music with strong beats has been found to help people's movements stay consistent during exercise. So if you need something to keep you moving, take your pick from Spotify's list — and check out some of R29's curated workout playlists while you're at it.
