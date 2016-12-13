Despite 2016's general air of doom and gloom, the nasty women of the recording industry have been keeping it 100 all year long. This flood of girl-power anthems — courtesy of Solange, Rihanna, and more — have gotten us through countless long days, nights, and, most importantly, workouts.
It's no secret that we love gym playlists in general, but we decided it was high time we made one that's entirely dedicated to these badass women. So, we'd like to introduce you to our end-of-year, feminist-AF workout playlist. And we've included a song to fit every type of exercise.
Are you a kickboxing fanatic? There's "Fight Song" for that. Do you prefer cardio dance? Sia's "The Greatest" has a beat no one can resist. If you're just trying pump yourself up, look no further than Missy Elliot's single, "Pep Rally." Not only are these songs made to get you moving, but they have incredibly empowering messages — you can do it, you are enough, and no one should stand in your way.
Check out the full playlist below.
