Now You Can Work Out Like Kendall — Or At Least Use The Same Playlist

If her recent appearance in a full jumpsuit didn't tip you off, Kendall Jenner is the sporty one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. When she isn't four-wheeling or paddle-boarding, she settles for the regular gym — well, as "regular" as it gets for a Jenner.
"My perfect workout is either alone or with a private trainer and doesn't involve a lot of cardio," Jenner explains in a recent post on her (paywalled) personal site. She shared her workout playlist with us in the same post, and while it features neither Kanye nor Tyga, it's a pretty solid selection of songs. (Dilemma should be on everyone's workout playlist.)
So as you hit the treadmill alongside your fellow normals, let these tracks from Drake, Dre, and Kendrick transport you to a private, dimly lit studio.
Okay, probably not, but we maintain that these choices are good. If you're reading this, Kendall, we're big fans of Ignition (Remix) too — and yes, we'd love to join you the next time you grab some pizza.
Check out the full playlist below.
