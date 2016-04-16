Where in the world is Kendall Jenner eating pizza?
We can now narrow the answer down to nine likely locations. On Saturday, Jenner posted her favorite pizza spots on her app. Name-checking pizzerias in New York, Los Angeles, Milan, and London, the model also dished on some of her go-to pies.
"I love pretty much any kind of pizza — from a simple cheese slice to a gourmet pie," Jenner wrote.
While we don't doubt the model has terrific taste in pizza, we've ranked her slice havens according to how her recommendations size up against foodie reviews. Here are Jenner's top nine picks, from meh to yeah!:
9. Le Specialita, Milan: Le Specialita might not be all that special, as it only attracted three stars on TripAdvisor. But if you're on the hunt for a gluten-free feast in Milan, Yelp suggests it's worth a visit.
8. Artichoke Basille's Pizza, New York. Jenner didn't specify which of the six locations she prefers, and neither did Yelp declare a winner. The 3.5-star franchise is best known for its eponymous artichoke pizza (which is spinach-artichoke dip on a thick-crust pizza) and a crab pizza with lobster bisque, which one reviewer vividly described as, "Really...crabby?"
7. Ben's Pizzaria, New York: At this Greenwich Village hot spot, Jenner goes for the The Grandma, a thin crust topped with fresh basil and a light layer of spicy Parmesan sauce. Yelp gives Ben's 3.5 stars and many customers also sang The Grandma's praises.
6. Story Deli, London: Jenner's taste for spicy slices might've drawn her to Story Deli, as its limited menu offers two "very hot" pizzas. Yelpers gave the spot four stars, partly for the food and also for the hipster atmosphere.
5. Jones Hollywood, Los Angeles: At this Italian institution, Kendall opts for the sausage pie. Thrillist rated it the best pizza in West Hollywood, citing its good music, cheap late-night slices, and attractive clientele. Here's looking at you, supermodel Jenner.
4. Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles: Jenner is right on the pepperoni with Pizzeria Mozza — the Mario Batali mini-franchise — with a 4-star Yelp rating and 4.5 stars from OpenTable. Yelpers gush that it's "...a gem of the pizza world!" One guy even declared it "the best pizza in the west!"
3. Pizza East, London: Making the cut for Time Out's Best Pizza Restaurants in London, Pizza East is a Jenner favorite for good reason. Apparently, locals regularly pack out the place that features a black truffle pie we'd fly over for in a heartbeat.
2. Prime Pizza, Los Angeles: When Prime opened in 2014, Eater deemed it "a perfect new slice joint." Nicely done, Jenner.
1. Dry, Milan: No surprise Jenner's top pick resides in pizza's original stomping grounds. Mouthwatering pics of its traditional Italian pizzas are enough to understand why Jenner singled out Dry. Think shaved parm, generous prosciutto, and the freshest mozzarella. TripAdvisor travelers tipped it a solid 4.5 stars.
Now, who's hungry? 🍕
