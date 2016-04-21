The Tracksuit Is Back (& It's Very Luxe)

A natural extension of the seemingly unstoppable reign of athleisure (which is now Merriam-Webster official), the tracksuit — and more specifically, the track pant — is back from the depths of your closet. Tracksuits, like leggings and other traditional fitness gear that has become stylish, is rising up the wardrobe ranks.
While the pants still have their signature stripes, the silhouette is more fitted and the hem is strategically cut. They're worn with heels, instead of gym shoes. Tracksuits have infiltrated street style shots and celebrity fashion, with tony fashion houses like Gucci and Chloé offering up their own versions.
It's all made for some very luxe airport photo ops and even one nighttime, out-on-the-town get-up. (Although, that last one was courtesy of Rihanna, who can wear thousands of dollars of diamonds with sweats and make furry shower slides a summer essential. So, that only half-counts.) Check out the new wave of non-workout track pants, ahead.
