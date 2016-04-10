Story from Styling Tips

How To Wear Striped Athletic Pants & Not Look Like You're Trying Out For JV Basketball

Connie Wang
Photographed by Christian Vierig.
In the latest edition of "High School Clothes You Thought You Retired For Good," are side-striped athletic pants. You know the type: The kind of swishy pants you wore with Rainbow flip-flops and your extracurricular team sweatshirt. The kind of pants you'd fold over once, maybe twice if you were feeling particularly saucy that day. They're ba-ack!
This time around, these pants are definitely getting the high-fashion treatment. No sneakers, no flip-flops, and no backpacks. For the Fashion Week set, striped athletic pants were worn with heeled booties, longer-jackets, and sleek knits. Worn with a little care, these striped trousers felt nearly as sophisticated as a pair of tuxedo pants. Click through to see how it was done.

