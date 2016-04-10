How To Wear Striped Joggers

Connie Wang
Photographed by Christian Vierig.
In the latest edition of "School Clothes You Thought Had Retired For Good," are side-striped athletic joggers. You know the type: The kind you wore with Rainbow flip-flops and your extracurricular team sweatshirt. The kind of joggers you'd fold over once, maybe twice if you were feeling particularly saucy that day. They're ba-ack!
This time around, joggers are getting the high-fashion treatment. No sneakers, no flip-flops, and no backpacks. For the Fashion Week set, striped athletic pants were worn with heeled booties, longer-jackets, and sleek knits. Worn with a little care, these striped trousers felt nearly as sophisticated as a pair of tuxedo pants. Click through to see how it was done.

