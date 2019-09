How has this particular piece of clothing not only survived, but experienced a massive growth in popularity over the past decade? The first reason is simple: their versatility. It’s easy to dress them up or down, and they’re comfortable as hell. I once wore black leggings with suede boots and a sequined bra — accessorized with gold door-knockers — to a Salt-N-Pepa reunion show. I wore the same pair on a flight a week later. Not only could this simple basic become instantly fancy with the right jacket and heels, but it was easy to shake my ass in! Comfortable, chic clothing is fashion’s Holy Grail.The second reason is much bigger than functionality. Because leggings are a body-hugging garment, there’s no room to be shy. Leggings force the wearer to be their own body-positivity champion, no matter their size or shape, embracing their curves or lack thereof. If the built-in confidence that comes with wearing leggings is part of what rattles the haters so much (there are still plenty of those “Leggings are NOT pants!” essays being written ), then that is sad. But they’ll have to get over it. Much to their dismay, leggings are as big now as ever. The only question is: What form will they take on next? Whatever it is, my camel toe and I will be cheering them on.