The Skinny Jeans Upgrade That’ll Outlast All Trends

You were wary of them to begin with. Sure, they've had their moments throughout the years, but since you might not fancy yourself a Sandy Olsson or Joan Jett among the pantheon of fashion icons, leather leggings had the potential to just be a blip in 2010. But, of course, they were still on trend in 2011. And, 2012. And, now we're closing in on 2015, and leather leggings are still the skinny pant of choice on the coolest girls we know, which means that if you've been pining for them for nearly half a decade, it's time to finally go for it.