Obama, Just Like The Rest Of Us, Has Beyoncé On His Gym Playlist

It was only a couple months ago that President Obama shared his (surprisingly sexy) summertime playlists with the masses. Of course, we always knew there was another side of POTUS — one that cares less about grooving in the sun and more about #gains — and he proved us right this week when he shared his workout playlist with Wired, while serving as a guest editor for the magazine's November issue.
The first thing we noticed was that he included one of our very favorite Beyoncé tracks for the gym — "Get Me Bodied." For that fact alone, we'll truly miss this man when he leaves office. That isn't to say that the rest of the playlist is disappointing, though. Obama also bumps Jay Z and Drake, Icona Pop, The Black Eyed Peas, and, because he is America's dad, Sting.
Of course, there are some similarities between Obama's summertime and workout jams. Nina Simone is on both playlists, and the exact same Courtney Barnett tune ("Elevator Operator") appears on both. No shame in having a few repeats between playlists, Mr. President. We were really into Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, too.
Check out POTUS's full workout playlist below, courtesy of Wired.
The first thing we noticed was that he included one of our very favorite Beyoncé tracks for the gym — "Get Me Bodied." For that fact alone, we'll truly miss this man when he leaves office. That isn't to say that the rest of the playlist is disappointing, though. Obama also bumps Jay Z and Drake, Icona Pop, The Black Eyed Peas, and, because he is America's dad, Sting.
Of course, there are some similarities between Obama's summertime and workout jams. Nina Simone is on both playlists, and the exact same Courtney Barnett tune ("Elevator Operator") appears on both. No shame in having a few repeats between playlists, Mr. President. We were really into Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, too.
Check out POTUS's full workout playlist below, courtesy of Wired.
Advertisement