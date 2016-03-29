This Pilates Instructor's Playlist Is Guaranteed To Get You Moving

When Karen Lord, owner of Karen Lord Pilates Movement, creates a workout playlist, she aims to transport you. "I tend to stay away from the super familiar, so you can get lost in it," she says. "And it helps block out the street noise and bustle of a big, busy studio."
This playlist in particular, Lord says, is meant to "keep you moving at a steady pace, feeling alive, inspired...and still feel focused on your workout." The result is a blend of dreamy electronic tracks, a few welcome throwbacks, and a strong dose of girl power (hello, Missy Elliott). Running over an hour, it should take you from your warm-up all the way through to a satisfying cool-down.
More than anything, though, just "do your own thing," Lord says. Stream the playlist she created for R29 below.
