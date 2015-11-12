Fresh off the Victoria's Secret runway, Ellie Goulding just partnered with Spotify to bring us some blood-pumping new running tracks. The compilation of remixes is called Escape. And it's now available to stream.
“Health is something I’m very passionate about, with music playing a big part in my personal fitness regime," Goulding told Spotify. "That’s why it was such an exciting challenge to create a mix of my own songs — old and new — that could become a part of other people’s regimes.”
And because this playlist was created with Spotify Running, it's engineered to perfectly match your running pace. The feature uses your phone's sensors to detect how quickly you're going and selects tracks that sync with your steps. Need to slow down or speed up? It can handle that, too.
Since music is a crazy-effective way to keep yourself going during a workout (and we trust Goulding's taste as a musician and a runner), let's just say we're pretty starry-eyed over this new playlist.
