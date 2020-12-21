Taylor Swift’s surprise quarantine drop, folklore, feels like a deep breath. We’ve always seen Swift at her most meticulous — which has led to over a decade of killer country and pop music — but the non-biographical nature of this album, mixed with the unexpected added time afforded by quarantine, allowed the singer to take risks and experiment both sonically and vocally in ways we haven’t seen from her before. Take “this is me trying,” a song in the particularly strong middle stretch of folklore. The track leans almost indie, soothingly blurring the usual crisp edges of her voice and highlights her strongest asset — her illustrative storytelling — as she sings from the perspective of someone with addictions. - NM