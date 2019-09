There are two Rinas. One who's scrolling, stalking and stressing on the internet, and the other who’s living the life I dream of – and feel like I should be living. It's kinda like an honest reflection of my life because I spend SO much time online and not enough time writing and being creative. It's a pain, but I know that it's necessary at this stage to put loads of time and effort into that side of things. I think a lot of people can relate to the problem at the core, which is that we don’t live life in the moment because we are too busy stalking others/ourselves on social media. I think the culture of self-surveillance and branding is quite damaging and is clearly messing with our self-image in different ways.It's basically a new type of insecurity women feel by being online. Paid posts; Bye Felipe memes, lolita girls, instagram censorship , social media fame, youtube makeup gurus, the list goes on... Women who spend time online have to do a mental balancing act: of expectations and reality, of online and IRL, of real and fake – which is often confusing. I often think that the world is way more feminist/non-racist than it actually is because I spend half my time online with like-minded people. When I get outside and realise that the world is not like that, it can be heartbreaking. The internet can make you insecure about a lot of other things, for example wealth, popularity, bodies (whatever’s in these days), and opportunities, because so much is hidden under the guise of “reality” these days.I’m inspired by a mix of '90s/'00s Japanese music and early 00s American R&B/pop/rock. I listen to Mariah, Destiny’s Child, Utada Hikaru, Sheena Ringo, The Cardigans, Justin Timberlake, John Mayer, etc. I used to listen to “cooler” music but now I’m unashamedly pop and true to my real influences!