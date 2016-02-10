Instagram has undergone a latent transformation from a purist visual invention to a self-branding utensil, which has been complicated by the sexualisation of the app. I mean, really, it took longer than you'd have expected on an app where the premise is image-sharing, for soft-porn and sometimes hardcore-porn images to seep through into our suggested account tab. And so, Instagram banned the nipple, abolished "#curvy", added the report button, and in 2013 shut down Canadian photographer Petra Collins' account after she posted a photo of herself in which pubic hair was visible beneath her bikini bottom (even though it didn't break any of Instagram's nudity rules.) In seeking to 'protect' us, Instagram had censored the female body.



Collins is an iconoclastic 23-year-old feminist and artist and her post was a statement about society's attitude to women's bodies. But what of the wave of young girls choosing to post almost nude pictures of themselves on a daily basis? Inconceivable abs, Barbie-like waists, hairless skin, a stretched bikini bottom, a nipple obscured by an emoji.