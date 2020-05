Lady Gaga & Blackpink’s Collab Is Sweet But Sour

True to form, Blackpink's verses are sung in both English and Korean, a nod to their current status as one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in the world. Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose's fans, Blinks, rushed to stream the new single. That effort, combined with the millions of Little Monsters around the world tuning excitedly tuning in, led the audio for "Sour Candy" to hit over a million views less than three hours after it dropped on YouTube earlier today. Gaga knew exactly what she was doing when she enlisted the quartet to feature on the project — she called in the big guns for her comeback.