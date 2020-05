TWICE Just Want To Make You Happy

TWICE is one of the world’s biggest girl groups, having sold more than six million albums worldwide. The group’s first music video in 2015, “ Like Ooh-Ahh ,” became the first K-pop debut track to reach 100 million views on YouTube, and the women sold-out most of the stops of their first world tour in 2019, including The Forum in Los Angeles. Of course, even upbeat music requires hard work, and TWICE wouldn’t be at the level they are without putting in the effort. In the Korean music scene in particular, the playing field is saturated with acts, and few truly make it — even fewer women. “Becoming famous, living up to people’s expectations, and feeling pressure are all things we feel,” says Jihyo. “Anyone in this position is not given the luxury of being strong all the time, whether it be physical or mental. You’re too exposed to so many people, so you always get both praise and a lot of criticism. We have to be careful about every little action we take to prevent it from bringing us down, and we try, but it’s not realistic. The only way to overcome [criticism and hindrances to your strength] is to ignore it and keep good people close.” Nowhere more does this come across more than in Twice: Seize The Light.